Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) CFO Robert W. Bachman Buys 10,000 Shares

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) CFO Robert W. Bachman bought 10,000 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.75 per share, with a total value of $367,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE XM opened at $35.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 billion and a PE ratio of -23.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66. Qualtrics International Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.36 and a twelve month high of $57.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.27.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $271.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.18 million. The company’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Qualtrics International from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Qualtrics International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Qualtrics International from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualtrics International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.44.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Qualtrics International by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,035,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,115,000 after acquiring an additional 161,943 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Qualtrics International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,519,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,909,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,693,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Qualtrics International by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,078,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,241,000 after purchasing an additional 61,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

