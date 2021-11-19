QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.480-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.86 billion.QIAGEN also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.600-$ EPS.

NYSE:QGEN traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.59. The stock had a trading volume of 30,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,801. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.24. QIAGEN has a twelve month low of $45.58 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. QIAGEN had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that QIAGEN will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on QGEN shares. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QIAGEN from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QIAGEN presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.01.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in QIAGEN stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 61.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 917,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350,613 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of QIAGEN worth $44,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.