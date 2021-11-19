QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.600-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $519.79 million-$519.79 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $450.52 million.QIAGEN also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.480-$ EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on QGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut QIAGEN from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners started coverage on QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a hold rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.01.

QGEN stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.02. 821,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,801. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. QIAGEN has a twelve month low of $45.58 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.23.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. QIAGEN had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that QIAGEN will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in QIAGEN stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 61.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 917,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350,613 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of QIAGEN worth $44,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

