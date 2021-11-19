Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Raised by Truist Securiti

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Roku in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.60. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Roku’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

ROKU has been the subject of several other reports. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 target price (down from $330.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $415.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.14.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $235.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Roku has a 1-year low of $234.85 and a 1-year high of $490.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.18, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.69.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 6.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 136,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,493,000 after buying an additional 8,777 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Roku in the second quarter valued at about $2,036,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the second quarter valued at about $312,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 449.1% in the second quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC now owns 71,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,905,000 after purchasing an additional 58,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in shares of Roku by 22.5% in the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 2,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total transaction of $738,833.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,325 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total transaction of $360,439.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 516,992 shares of company stock valued at $165,191,940 in the last 90 days. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

