Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Target in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the retailer will post earnings per share of $2.86 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.66. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Target’s FY2022 earnings at $13.10 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.41.

TGT opened at $252.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.68 and a 200 day moving average of $242.68. The company has a market cap of $123.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. Target has a 12 month low of $166.82 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 111.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 458.3% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 166.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 28.66%.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

