Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) Decreased by Analyst

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) – Equities researchers at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Maverix Metals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Maverix Metals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 5.18%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.05.

Maverix Metals stock opened at $5.16 on Friday. Maverix Metals has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.10. The stock has a market cap of $752.56 million, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,528,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

