Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Decreased by Truist Securiti (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will earn $4.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.82.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on LOW. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.00.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $247.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $171.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $219.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.15. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $148.00 and a one year high of $255.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $931,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 89,800 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $18,217,000 after buying an additional 13,183 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,666,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 207,142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,021,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.02%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

