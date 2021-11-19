Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for S&P Global Inc. Cut by Oppenheimer (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for S&P Global in a report released on Sunday, November 14th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $3.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.55. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for S&P Global’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.61 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.80.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $463.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $111.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. S&P Global has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $476.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $448.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $423.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,050,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,229,730,000 after buying an additional 82,465 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,535,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,450,702,000 after acquiring an additional 77,909 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,970,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,502,912,000 after acquiring an additional 35,854 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,022,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,292,701,000 after acquiring an additional 236,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,918,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,514,615,000 after acquiring an additional 245,047 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

