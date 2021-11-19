Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for The Progressive Co. Raised by Piper Sandler (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) – Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Progressive in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $1.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.42. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Progressive’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Progressive from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.07.

Progressive stock opened at $90.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.48. Progressive has a 52-week low of $84.89 and a 52-week high of $107.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Progressive during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Progressive by 9,732.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Progressive by 221.5% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $4,167,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $213,513.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,022 shares of company stock worth $4,907,321. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

