Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Lifted by Analyst

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Gladstone Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now expects that the investment management company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.19. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Gladstone Capital’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The investment management company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 156.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ GLAD opened at $12.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.45. Gladstone Capital has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $12.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.39 million, a PE ratio of 4.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is 30.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLAD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Gladstone Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.