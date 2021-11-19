Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.90.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PRPL shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

PRPL stock opened at $12.66 on Friday. Purple Innovation has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $41.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.94 million, a P/E ratio of 211.00, a P/E/G ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.22.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 11.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Purple Innovation will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after buying an additional 27,734 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 311.2% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,495,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,483,000 after buying an additional 2,645,735 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 495.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 11,212 shares during the period. Finally, Stony Point Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 503,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,579,000 after buying an additional 234,113 shares during the period.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

