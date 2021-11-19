Pure Gold Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 156,600 shares, a decline of 55.8% from the October 14th total of 354,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 352,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LRTNF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.69. 250,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,136. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.98. Pure Gold Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $2.42.

LRTNF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Desjardins lowered Pure Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Pure Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Pure Gold Mining, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mineral deposits in Canada. Its projects include Madsen Red Lake Gold Project. The company was founded on November 14, 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

