PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) CEO James E. Heppelmann Sells 15,000 Shares

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.91, for a total value of $1,828,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PTC stock traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $117.45. The stock had a trading volume of 541,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,736. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.34 and a 12 month high of $153.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $480.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.30 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 26.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PTC. Barclays lowered their target price on PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet cut PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PTC by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,725,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,656,380,000 after buying an additional 1,587,384 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in PTC by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,632,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,088,000 after buying an additional 1,273,654 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in PTC by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,204,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,105,000 after buying an additional 830,313 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PTC by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,034,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $569,917,000 after buying an additional 768,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in PTC by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,727,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,294,000 after buying an additional 745,031 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

