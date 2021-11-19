Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 40.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,772 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXN. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 4,620.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 505,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,468,000 after acquiring an additional 45,270 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $334,000.

Shares of IXN stock opened at $63.55 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $45.57 and a 1-year high of $63.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.36.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

