Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 4.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 0.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 59,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on BOOT. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

In other news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $1,787,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Anne Macdonald sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $117,117.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,074 shares of company stock valued at $4,639,115. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BOOT stock opened at $130.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.86. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.32 and a 12 month high of $134.50. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The firm had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

