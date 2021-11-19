Prudential Financial Inc. Has $2.69 Million Position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vericel were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCEL. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vericel during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vericel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vericel by 559.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vericel by 1,415.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vericel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

In other news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $244,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Halpin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $505,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,002,800 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VCEL opened at $42.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,266.00 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.24. Vericel Co. has a 52 week low of $22.93 and a 52 week high of $68.94.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $34.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.07 million. Vericel had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.15%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vericel Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vericel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

About Vericel

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

