Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 36,126 Shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,126 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.12% of Vector Group worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vector Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Vector Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Vector Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vector Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Vector Group by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. 62.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VGR stock opened at $16.70 on Friday. Vector Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $17.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.74 and a 200 day moving average of $13.97.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Vector Group had a net margin of 8.32% and a negative return on equity of 36.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is 59.70%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VGR shares. Barclays raised Vector Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised Vector Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

