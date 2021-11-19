Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) Holdings Cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) by 81.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,033 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 17,838 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Prudential Bancorp were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Bancorp by 89.8% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,825 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 15,057 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $342,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Bancorp by 76.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,123 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Prudential Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $386,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Prudential Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $208,000. 20.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBIP opened at $14.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.25. Prudential Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $15.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.71 million, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.04.

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prudential Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Prudential Bancorp

Prudential Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Prudential Savings Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services. It accepts deposits from public and generate loans and invests in securities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

