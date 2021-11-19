ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.15% of ProShares UltraPro QQQ worth $17,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the third quarter valued at $1,728,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the second quarter valued at $135,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 50.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 112.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 9.6% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period.

Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock opened at $174.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.88. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $70.38 and a fifty-two week high of $174.90.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

