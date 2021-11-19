ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Holdings Raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.10% of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,273,000.

Shares of BOIL opened at $50.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.39 and its 200-day moving average is $46.98. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $97.82.

