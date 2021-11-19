Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Shares Gap Down to $30.96

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.96, but opened at $30.01. Privia Health Group shares last traded at $29.50, with a volume of 1,740 shares traded.

PRVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Privia Health Group news, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 7,500 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $232,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $33,684.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,779 shares of company stock worth $1,162,237 over the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter worth approximately $8,776,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at $745,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at $22,185,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at $1,943,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

About Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

