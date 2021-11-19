PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the October 14th total of 3,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock traded up $1.11 on Friday, reaching $68.18. 1,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,240. PrimeEnergy Resources has a 52 week low of $34.33 and a 52 week high of $98.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.55 and a 200 day moving average of $52.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.95 million, a PE ratio of -89.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $13.66 million for the quarter.

In other PrimeEnergy Resources news, Director Clint Hurt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $60,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNRG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in PrimeEnergy Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in PrimeEnergy Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PrimeEnergy Resources by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in PrimeEnergy Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. 4.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PrimeEnergy Resources Company Profile

PrimeEnergy Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, developing and producing oil and natural gas. It owns producing and non-producing properties located primarily in Texas, and Oklahoma. The company was founded in March 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

