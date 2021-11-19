Primas (PST) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.86 Million

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 19th. Primas has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $2.86 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0225 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Primas has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $219.60 or 0.00377213 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005535 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000394 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Primas Profile

Primas (PST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Primas is primas.io . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Buying and Selling Primas

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

