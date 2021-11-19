Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stock Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 468,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Discovery were worth $13,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Discovery during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Discovery by 170.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Discovery by 24.3% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Discovery by 14.4% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Discovery in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. 55.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DISCK opened at $26.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.78 and a 1 year high of $66.70.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.14). Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

