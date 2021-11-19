Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Holdings in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,912,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,027 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.80% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $17,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 24.8% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE INN opened at $9.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.55. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $11.32.
Several brokerages have weighed in on INN. Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Summit Hotel Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.10.
In other Summit Hotel Properties news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 6,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $68,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile
Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.
