Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 5,614 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 266,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $15,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 38,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 5,165 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,283,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,649,000 after buying an additional 1,165,200 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,241,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,505,000 after buying an additional 240,999 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 158.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 98,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,768,000 after buying an additional 60,482 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.55.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $67.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.59. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.07 and a 12-month high of $80.13.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $226.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.66 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 28,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $2,000,729.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $4,183,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,275 shares of company stock valued at $14,108,711 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

