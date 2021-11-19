Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) PT Lowered to $5.50 at Aegis

Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) had its price objective trimmed by Aegis from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of SQFT stock opened at $3.67 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.86. Presidio Property Trust has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $10.24.

Get Presidio Property Trust alerts:

Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.103 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.23%. This is an increase from Presidio Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Presidio Property Trust in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Presidio Property Trust in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Presidio Property Trust in the third quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Presidio Property Trust in the third quarter valued at $51,000.

About Presidio Property Trust

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Presidio Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presidio Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.