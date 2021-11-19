Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) EVP Sells $456,565.88 in Stock

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) EVP Deborah Morosini sold 28,751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $456,565.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of PRLD stock opened at $14.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.84. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $95.38.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.03). Research analysts anticipate that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Prelude Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prelude Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 106,366.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $190,000. 73.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

