Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.80.

DTIL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Precision BioSciences from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet lowered Precision BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:DTIL traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.39. 20,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,619. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.74. Precision BioSciences has a one year low of $6.97 and a one year high of $16.60. The company has a market cap of $570.60 million, a P/E ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 1.54.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.40. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 41.63% and a negative net margin of 26.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Precision BioSciences will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DTIL. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,462,000 after buying an additional 74,481 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 240.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 89,300 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 15,345 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. 48.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

