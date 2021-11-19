PrairieView Partners LLC Purchases 200 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 151.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Allstate by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Allstate by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in Allstate by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

ALL stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,188. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $98.15 and a 1 year high of $140.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.29 and its 200-day moving average is $130.23.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALL. Wolfe Research began coverage on Allstate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays cut Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $147.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.38.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

