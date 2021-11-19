PrairieView Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,569 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,430,396,000 after buying an additional 1,923,419 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,515,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,794,290,000 after buying an additional 1,747,686 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,695,000. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,262,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $251.89. The company had a trading volume of 59,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,349,078. The stock has a market cap of $122.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $166.82 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.68.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.66%.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.41.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

