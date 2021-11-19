PrairieView Partners LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 321,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,126 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $16,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% during the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000.

VEA stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.04. 97,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,256,019. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.96. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $44.47 and a 52-week high of $53.49.

