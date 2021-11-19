PrairieView Partners LLC Has $200,000 Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,683 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,599,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,522,774,000 after buying an additional 3,002,815 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.4% in the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,557,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.2% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 660,620 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,013,000 after buying an additional 245,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.4% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 54,376 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.24.

In other news, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $2,970,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $27,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.24. 475,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,772,621. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.07 and its 200 day moving average is $55.13. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.77 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.20%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

