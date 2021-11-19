Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Upgraded at Cheuvreux

Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) was upgraded by Cheuvreux from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $58.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $47.00. Cheuvreux’s target price suggests a potential upside of 310.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Prada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on Prada in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Prada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.70.

Shares of Prada stock opened at $14.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.03. Prada has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $16.20.

Prada SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of luxury goods. Its products include leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, eyewear, and fragrances. Its brands include Miu Miu, Church’s, Cas Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi. The company was founded by Mario Prada in 1913 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

