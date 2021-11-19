Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP David Mh Matthews Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP David Mh Matthews sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total value of $270,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Mh Matthews also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, David Mh Matthews sold 1,500 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $165,120.00.

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $107.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58 and a beta of 0.97. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.51 and a 1-year high of $110.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.10.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 22.16%. The firm had revenue of $176.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Power Integrations’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $815,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 291.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 15,879 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $533,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 126,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,361,000 after buying an additional 59,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on POWI shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities upgraded Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.25.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

