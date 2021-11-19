PotCoin (POT) Achieves Market Cap of $3.69 Million

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 19th. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.69 million and $2,121.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0163 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,676.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,200.23 or 0.07282401 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.10 or 0.00374681 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $570.82 or 0.00989688 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.34 or 0.00087283 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.32 or 0.00409742 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00007515 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005590 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.15 or 0.00265539 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,028,150 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

