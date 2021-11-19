Post (NYSE:POST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.50 EPS

Post (NYSE:POST) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.50), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Post had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.

NYSE POST opened at $105.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.39. Post has a 1 year low of $89.16 and a 1 year high of $117.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 0.72.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Post stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 592.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,052 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of Post worth $33,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Post from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Post currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.63.

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

