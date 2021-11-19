Post Holdings Partnering Corp (NYSE:PSPC) Short Interest Up 100.0% in October

Post Holdings Partnering Corp (NYSE:PSPC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PSPC stock remained flat at $$9.72 during trading hours on Thursday. 5,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,306. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73. Post Holdings Partnering has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $10.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Post Holdings Partnering during the third quarter worth $57,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Post Holdings Partnering in the third quarter valued at $175,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its position in Post Holdings Partnering by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Post Holdings Partnering during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,801,000.

