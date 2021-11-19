Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Portillos in a research report on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.75.

Get Portillos alerts:

PTLO stock opened at $48.44 on Monday. Portillos has a one year low of $25.72 and a one year high of $57.73.

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Portillos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.