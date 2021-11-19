Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Short Interest Update

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decrease of 40.7% from the October 14th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AUCOY opened at $19.89 on Friday. Polymetal International has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.64 and its 200-day moving average is $20.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th.

Several brokerages have commented on AUCOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Polymetal International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Polymetal International in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Polymetal International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

