Polydex Pharmaceuticals (POLXF) vs. Its Peers Head-To-Head Comparison

Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS: POLXF) is one of 17 public companies in the “Industrial inorganic chemicals” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Polydex Pharmaceuticals to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Polydex Pharmaceuticals and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Polydex Pharmaceuticals $4.86 million $210,000.00 -25.00 Polydex Pharmaceuticals Competitors $3.74 billion $366.26 million 7.44

Polydex Pharmaceuticals’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Polydex Pharmaceuticals. Polydex Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.5% of shares of all “Industrial inorganic chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of Polydex Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of shares of all “Industrial inorganic chemicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Polydex Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Polydex Pharmaceuticals’ peers have a beta of 1.13, suggesting that their average share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Polydex Pharmaceuticals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polydex Pharmaceuticals -2.92% -2.21% -1.85% Polydex Pharmaceuticals Competitors 2.89% 9.83% 2.88%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Polydex Pharmaceuticals and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Polydex Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Polydex Pharmaceuticals Competitors 133 424 625 11 2.43

As a group, “Industrial inorganic chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 6.43%. Given Polydex Pharmaceuticals’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Polydex Pharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Polydex Pharmaceuticals peers beat Polydex Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Polydex Pharmaceuticals

Polydex Pharmaceuticals Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of bulk quantities of dextran and derivative products to large pharmaceutical companies. It develops and market biotechnology-based products for the human pharmaceutical market. The firm focuses on Dextran and derivative products, including Iron Dextran and Dextran Sulphate and other specialty chemicals. The company was founded by Thomas C. Usher on June 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

