Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.360-$1.410 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $138.20 million-$138.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $135.76 million.
NYSE:PLYM opened at $29.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.86 and a 200 day moving average of $22.35. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52-week low of $12.95 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.24.
Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently commented on PLYM shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Plymouth Industrial REIT has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.75.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLYM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 133.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 18,156 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 33,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.
Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile
Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.
