Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.360-$1.410 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $138.20 million-$138.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $135.76 million.

NYSE:PLYM opened at $29.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.86 and a 200 day moving average of $22.35. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52-week low of $12.95 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.24.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -88.42%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PLYM shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Plymouth Industrial REIT has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLYM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 133.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 18,156 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 33,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

