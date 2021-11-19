PlutusDeFi 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.35 Million (PLT)

PlutusDeFi (CURRENCY:PLT) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. One PlutusDeFi coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000915 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PlutusDeFi has traded down 30.2% against the US dollar. PlutusDeFi has a market cap of $2.11 million and $2.35 million worth of PlutusDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00047114 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00007506 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.13 or 0.00220081 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.70 or 0.00088829 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PlutusDeFi is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2020. PlutusDeFi’s total supply is 107,790,338 coins and its circulating supply is 21,072,987 coins. PlutusDeFi’s official Twitter account is @adddotxyz . The official website for PlutusDeFi is plutusdefi.com . PlutusDeFi’s official message board is medium.com/plutusdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz upholds the core values of decentralization. That’s why ADD.xyz’s Defi-As-A-Service solutions focus on user privacy, anonymity and maintaining sovereignty over users wealth. ADD.xyz aims to makes it easy to enter the world of decentralized finance. PlutusDeFi is rebranding its platform to Add.xyz. Please, visit the announcement page. “

