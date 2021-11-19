Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Morgan Stanley

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 53.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PLUG. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Cowen raised their price target on Plug Power from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Plug Power from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Plug Power from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

Get Plug Power alerts:

PLUG stock opened at $42.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.94, a current ratio of 17.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.47. The company has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.14 and a beta of 1.50. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,826 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,520,000 after purchasing an additional 8,484 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter worth about $7,747,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 60.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 7.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 310,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,118,000 after purchasing an additional 21,006 shares during the last quarter. 47.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Plug Power

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.