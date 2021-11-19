PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The stock had previously closed at $40.83, but opened at $39.50. PLBY Group shares last traded at $39.13, with a volume of 28,427 shares trading hands.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PLBY Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.
In related news, insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 189,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $4,644,203.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,005,092 shares of company stock worth $25,574,147.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.46.
PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.66 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY)
PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.
