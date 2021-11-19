PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The stock had previously closed at $40.83, but opened at $39.50. PLBY Group shares last traded at $39.13, with a volume of 28,427 shares trading hands.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PLBY Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

In related news, insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 189,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $4,644,203.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,005,092 shares of company stock worth $25,574,147.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of PLBY Group by 116.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 33,455 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of PLBY Group by 25.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 10,296 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in PLBY Group by 85.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in PLBY Group by 80.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 11,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PLBY Group by 30.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 58,987 shares during the period.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.46.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.66 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

