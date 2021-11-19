Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.34 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) will post sales of $9.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.75 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $11.32 billion. Plains All American Pipeline posted sales of $5.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full year sales of $37.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $33.50 billion to $41.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $38.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.84 billion to $46.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Plains All American Pipeline.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Research Partners downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America began coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.18.

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $10.02. The stock had a trading volume of 98,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,501,078. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $12.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.75 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -600.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 218.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

Featured Article: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plains All American Pipeline (PAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.