Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pixelworks Inc. design, develop and market semiconductors and software that enable the visual display of broadband content through a wide variety of electronic devices. Broadband content includes video, computer graphics and visual Web information delivered at high speeds via cable and telecommunications lines to the homes and offices. The semiconductors integrate a microprocessor, memory and image processing circuits that function like a computer on a single chip, or system-on-a-chip. “

Get Pixelworks alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PXLW. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Pixelworks in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Pixelworks from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Pixelworks from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Pixelworks from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pixelworks currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.42.

Shares of NASDAQ PXLW opened at $5.84 on Thursday. Pixelworks has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $310.85 million, a PE ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 2.34.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 34.54% and a negative net margin of 47.70%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pixelworks will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 12.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,778,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after buying an additional 200,145 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Pixelworks during the third quarter valued at $7,092,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 31.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,195,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after buying an additional 288,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 14.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,048,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after buying an additional 133,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pixelworks during the third quarter valued at $4,569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.56% of the company’s stock.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product category comprises of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

Read More: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pixelworks (PXLW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pixelworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pixelworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.