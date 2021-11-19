Piper Sandler Comments on Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:YMTX)

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.27) for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Yumanity Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.33) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.36) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ YMTX opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. Yumanity Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $26.20.
About Yumanity Therapeutics
Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceuticals company. It is accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its transformative scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. Its platform is based on technology, which enables the rapid screening for novel disease targets and disease modifying drugs that can overcome toxicity in disease-causing gene networks, which usually results from an aberrant accumulation of misfolded proteins in the brain.
