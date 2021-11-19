Piper Sandler Comments on Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:YMTX)

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.27) for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Yumanity Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.33) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.36) EPS.

Get Yumanity Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ YMTX opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. Yumanity Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $26.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $121,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Yumanity Therapeutics by 9.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Yumanity Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 196,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 72,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

About Yumanity Therapeutics

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceuticals company. It is accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its transformative scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. Its platform is based on technology, which enables the rapid screening for novel disease targets and disease modifying drugs that can overcome toxicity in disease-causing gene networks, which usually results from an aberrant accumulation of misfolded proteins in the brain.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Yumanity Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yumanity Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.