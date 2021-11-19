Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) SVP Naveen Gavini Sells 8,347 Shares

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $381,708.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Naveen Gavini also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pinterest alerts:

On Tuesday, October 12th, Naveen Gavini sold 8,347 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $427,032.52.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Naveen Gavini sold 28,078 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $1,455,844.30.

On Monday, September 13th, Naveen Gavini sold 8,059 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total value of $438,087.24.

Pinterest stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.20, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.95. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.30 and a 52 week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PINS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Pinterest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Pinterest from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Pinterest from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Pinterest from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.61.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pinterest by 350.6% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Pinterest by 242.5% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 86.9% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.