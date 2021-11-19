Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Short Interest Up 105.2% in October

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 594,500 shares, an increase of 105.2% from the October 14th total of 289,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 925,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

PNGAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of PNGAY stock opened at $14.61 on Friday. Ping An Insurance has a 12 month low of $13.08 and a 12 month high of $26.67. The stock has a market cap of $133.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.46.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.224 per share. This is a boost from Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

